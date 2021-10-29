Our lives are ever so hectic and busy that sometimes we all need to take a break and here is where I say we are indeed blessed through vacations in our lives. I want to encourage you as you read this weeks article to reflect in your favorite places to visit in with your family.
Personally, if you were to speak to any of my friends they would tell you that by all means Walt Disney World is our favorite place to visit. We (our family) is indeed very big disney fans, heck, we have two pets (dachshunds) one named Walt, and the other, Disney.
All of the trips we take there are full of special memories, what began with just my wife and I, expanded to our children, and I’m now includes five grandchildren. Such magical memories made each time we visit. In fact, as I type these words the song and ride, it’s’ a small world is going through my mind and I am humming the lyrics, maybe you are as well.
In our lives from time to time, we bump into folks when we are visiting a different town or state and indeed say, it’s a small world, huh. One of my favorite features of the ride I just mentioned is as you are nearing the end of the ride, you come to an area full of signs, with all the different ways one says goodbye throughout the world … aloha, adios, etc ...What a unique way to depart from this ride.
The word vacation comes from the latin word, “vacat” and oh don’t we all need to occasionally “vacat” in our lives. I have a cousin who lives in Great Britain. They call their vacations, holidays, and oh how they so enjoy and take full advantage of all their holiday days they get in their lives. They tell us all the time, that we Americans don’t do it correctly, rushing around and only taking a few days off each year.
In the United States the average vacation days per year is said to be 10 days per year, plus our paid holidays. In the United Kingdom employees are entitled to 28 days of leave per year, plus many employers will offer more than 20 days of paid annual leave as well. I know that they truly feel blessed through all their vacations (holidays) and it reminds me that we too should be mindful of our need to step away from the hectic pace of life so to speak.
Stay-cations, this word became a little more popular sadly with covid, but indeed, taking time off from work and just staying home may also be an impactful way to share life with your family. Friends, as you finish reading this article I want to say greetings to you from Orange Beach, Alabama, as I am here now enjoying a few days with my lovely wife.
Please take time for yourself, slow down, be at peace in your life and truly see how indeed you are blessed through vacations, holidays, stay-cations or whatever method you use to recharge your internal batteries. God so wants us to slow down in our lives and keep our eyes focused on him in all the ways we live our life. You will keep in perfect peace whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord is our rock and redeemer. Isaiah 26:3. Until next week.
