I want to begin by saying thank you to all of you who read these articles and provide me with feedback. This is just so enjoyable to do, and your feedback helps me to better put these tidbits together for us all. As a reminder, my heart’s intent on writing these articles weekly is truly to identify all the different ways we are blessed in our lives. As a lay pastor, it is just so amazing how God reveals to me what to put into a sermon and now he is doing the same thing for me weekly as I share these articles with you, our readers. I have two examples of this to share with on how I selected our topic of the week this week.
Example No. 1: While mowing my yard this past week, during hot and humid conditions, isn’t that totally the conditions in Arkansas in the summer? I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride as I was mowing my grass and seeing the beauty of my yard simply by mowing. I by no means have a green thumb and am not a gardner in any sense of the word at all, but I do so enjoy mowing and weed-eating my yard and making it look nice. A sense of pride and accomplishment comes from this activity.
Example No. 2: Over my front door at this very moment, a family of sparrows has built a nest under our front porch. It is a work of art in the sparrow world, and I sit there and simply am amazed at the benefits derived from their work. You see, this nest is nurturing a family, the momma sits on her eggs and soon there will be baby sparrows due to the efforts of the adults. What glory God is showing us from these little birds and the work they have done, for you see without their productivity there would be no nest, and no nest would mean no family, etc.
I pulled up some data for us today from Psychology Today about the psychological benefits from work. This article was by Dr. Alice Boyle. See if any of these benefits hit home with you and the work you do in your life.
No. 1 Work can provide friendship.
No. 2 Work can provide a sense of stability when life is rocky.
No. 3 Work can provide an intellectual challenge.
No. 4 Work can help you maintain a positive identity and self worth. (See notes above on my mowing.)
No. 5 Work can provide funds for you to do the activities you enjoy doing.
No. 6 Work can help you understand the world, other people and even yourself.
No. 7 Work can allow you to contribute to the public good.
These my friends are all the wonderful benefits of working and as of March 31, 2021, we had more than 8 million job openings in the U.S. If one is looking for a new job or wanting a change, this just might be the time!
I shared with you all about a month ago that my wife and I recently retired from our work of over 35 years with AAA Insurance. Setting a goal and then seeing it come to completion is exciting, but it is not the end, and we will now find new ways to provide us with many of those seven benefits listed above, but even if it is doing the daily chores around the house, there is and will always be pride of accomplishment that one gets from their labor. Here is wishing you all the best in your life, in whatever endeavors you take on. Do your work to best of your ability and as Colossians 3:23 tells us, work as if you are doing it for the Lord and not for man and see just truly how fruitful your work will be.
Until next week.
