“Too blessed to be depressed.”
– Anonymous
Most of you know that last year I shared with you weekly articles on different ways we are blessed in our lives. Then, I even wrote a book titled, “Simple Blessings.”
This season we are taking different quotes and building the articles off of those quotes. Friends, they come from everywhere in our walk of life. I see them on church marquis, books I read, television I watch and this week’s quote, while I say it is anonymous, actually came to me yesterday from a very nice gentleman in the pro shop at Centennial Valley Country Club. This gentleman is a member of Central Baptist Church and was standing near me and one of his friends said, how are you, and his answer was our quote today – too blessed to be depressed.
You know the more I think about this quote, the more I believe it is so needed in our lives today. For you see, we do have so many things that externally today can lead us to be depressed. Inflation is at a 40-year high, COVID is still a part of our life, interest rates are rising, political division continues to be as poor as I can recall it being in my lifetime. So, in fact, there are tremendously so many opportunities for us to be depressed if that is so our inclination.
However, let’s take a look at the benefits we can derive from living our life with our quote today on the tips of our tongues. Too blessed, to be depressed. If you open your bibles to the book of Matthew, chapter five, starting at verse three, you get to hear these words from Jesus that is referred to as the Beatitudes.
Blessed, is more than a temporary or circumstantial feeling of happiness, this is a state of well-being in relationship to God that belongs to those who respond to Jesus.
Blessed are the (poor in spirit); these are those who recognize they are in need of God’s help.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Spiritually and emotionally we are led to mourn, but seek God for healing.
Blessed are those who are meek. The meek are “gentle,” those not asserting themselves over others to further their own agenda.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness. You see, these folks recognize God is the ultimate source of real righteousness.
Blessed are the merciful. Jesus, tells us that the kindness and mercy we show others will be shown to us.
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. The pure in heart are those whose pursuit of purity and uprightness affect all their lives. They I’d dare say, can say often when asked how are you, I’m too blessed to be depressed.
Blessed are the peacemakers. These promote God’s message of peace. Love thy neighbor as we love ourselves.
Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. God is please when he people show they value him above everything in this world.
Blessed are you which others revile you and persecute you for my sake. Just as Jesus experienced persecution and opposition, we too may have the same happen to us.
Well, there you go, many ways we can lead our lives daily seeing now we too are too blessed to be depressed. Let these words lift you and guide you and may you to find the joy that comes from living in such a way that brightens others lives, much like the nice man, brightened mine yesterday.
Until next week, Joe.
