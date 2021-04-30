Our journey began with AAA on Dec. 02, 1985. This is the day that my wife, Adele and I began a new path in our lives as employees with AAA Insurance in Conway. Tomorrow, May 1, 2021, our journey comes to an end as we are retiring from AAA. Over 35 years of caring and serving the community of Conway as Insurance Agents and Assistant, and more importantly, making friendships that have and last us a lifetime has been nothing short of special to the both of us, and to those who have shared their lives with us, we wish to say a sincere thank you.
What began as a mere answer to a help wanted ad, turned into a career that exceeded the best of our dreams. Over the years we both did our very best to provide personal service and friendship to those with whom we served, and to our clients who shared this ride with us, we again say thank you. To those in the community whom we may have in some way not cared for as you would have wished, I wish to say I am sorry, and that it was never our intent to not help you as you felt such help was needed. Please forgive any of our failings, but our goal was and still is to this last day to serve you as Christ would have called us to serve you.
I am including with this article today, a very special photo, taken of myself and Mr. Jerry Hiegel. Jerry was the very first person to ever purchase an insurance policy from myself following my training and this occurred on Jan. 16, 1986. Mr. Hiegel is still my customer to this day, and I cannot think of words to say to him that do justice to the warmth and care I have in my heart for him and his family. Jerry, thank you so much for the loyalty you have shown to us in our lives together; your kindness and loyalty will never be forgotten.
Loyalty seems to be lost in our hectic world today and the lifestyle that accompanies such hecticness. We may be at risk of losing such a valuable trait in our lives, loyalty. Please don’t let this occur in your lives. Loyalty is defined as a strong feeling of support or allegiance. Many folks fulfilled this with me in my career and I hope in some small way I have contributed to make their lives better by their actions. We have such a wonderful chance in our lives to be loyal to others, your spouse or significant other, your children, your church, your favorite restaurant, your insurance agent, your hardware store, your friends. There are so many opportunities to make a difference in one’s life by simply being loyal. Loyalty also can lead to honesty, honesty can lead to respect and respect can lead you to faith.
I have been blessed to live in Conway all my life, many folks think of me and AAA as one in the same for, you see, it has been a part of my life for 35 of my 57 years. I will forever miss serving the clients that entrusted me with their care but I hope this isn’t the end of my serving in Conway. I am as I have shared before a lay pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church and I will continue to serve God there. To my friend, Jerry Hiegel, thank you. Your loyalty has not gone without touching my heart and teaching me to touch others. In closing, to the Conway Community, thank you for allowing a young couple, to serve in such a way as to grow older and love their community even more, until our paths cross again. thank you, Joe and Adele Pruett.
