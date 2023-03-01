It’s true. Then sun is shining and it even feels a bit like spring.

The best thing about sunny days (in my way of thinking) is unwinding in the chestnut field with 1,135 saplings. Going up and down the long rows, there’s usually something to do. Yesterday I started with the project of untying the black ties that secure the trees to the tube-like guards.

