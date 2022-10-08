‘Blonde” is written and directed by Andrew Dominik (writer/director of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly”) based on the controversial 1999 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The films stars Ana De Armas (“Knives Out”) as Marilyn Monroe and is a reimagined fictional portrait of the Hollywood legend that blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements.

Marilyn Monroe is an American icon, I don’t think that’s a fact that can be argued. It’s well known that she went through a lot in her life, from her childhood being raised by her mentally ill single mother to her (on the surface) successful career to her eventual tragic death. Throughout her time in the spotlight and even all this time since her passing, Monroe was dehumanized by the industry, press and the public alike, being viewed as basically nothing more than a sex symbol. This film, while as a whole a fictional account of her life, attempts to address this issue but somehow finds a way to do the very thing to the legend in the process of critiquing the problem.

