‘Blonde” is written and directed by Andrew Dominik (writer/director of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly”) based on the controversial 1999 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The films stars Ana De Armas (“Knives Out”) as Marilyn Monroe and is a reimagined fictional portrait of the Hollywood legend that blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements.
Marilyn Monroe is an American icon, I don’t think that’s a fact that can be argued. It’s well known that she went through a lot in her life, from her childhood being raised by her mentally ill single mother to her (on the surface) successful career to her eventual tragic death. Throughout her time in the spotlight and even all this time since her passing, Monroe was dehumanized by the industry, press and the public alike, being viewed as basically nothing more than a sex symbol. This film, while as a whole a fictional account of her life, attempts to address this issue but somehow finds a way to do the very thing to the legend in the process of critiquing the problem.
Writer/director Andrew Dominik as well as Joyce Carol Oates, the author of the book this film is based on, clearly have zero respect for Marilyn Monroe as the film depicts her as nothing more than a traumatized, crazy sex symbol with daddy issues. They place Monroe into a box throughout the entire movie, showing her getting abused and sexualized over-and-over again with virtually zero compassion for what happens to her. Fictionalized scenes of graphic sex and even rape make this film feel no better than an exploitive fan fiction. In fact, that’s exactly what this is; a fanfiction that might as well be a glorified, elongated, darker version of the Fifty Shades of Grey films, just this time based on a real-life human and not fictional characters from the Twilight Saga.
It’s really not a Marilyn Monroe biopic because so much of the story is completely made up or based on unfounded rumors about her life. There are multiple, graphic scenes of Marilyn getting an abortion, which did not ever happen based on her autopsy report. She did have multiple miscarriages, but there is no proof that she ever intentionally terminated any pregnancy. If making up these events wasn’t bad enough, Dominik for some reason felt the need to include a talking CGI fetus (yes, you read that right) in multiple scene just for the rotten cherry on top. It really makes everything feel like it was Marilyn’s own fault. There are ways to do dark, fictionalized stories of famous people while remaining respectful, the film “Spencer” just did that last year with Princess Diana, so I’m not sure why Andrew Dominik hates Marilyn Monroe so much.
This really felt like torture porn, emphasis on the porn, so much so that the story really becomes extremely repetitive by the end. It’s a bunch of sex, rape, mental breakdowns and talks with her unstable mother on rinse and repeat and I began to wonder why we needed to see any of this over-and-over again. The movie is two hours and 45 minutes long and it could’ve easily have been so much shorter but instead the audience is trapped watching the disaster unfold until they finally get the sense to turn it off (I had to review the film so I had to watch the full thing to at least give it a chance).
There’s a lot of craft here on the surface with Dominik clearly trying to show off some artistic talents and how “experimental” he can be as a filmmaker, but in the end it really feels like lipstick on a pig. Throughout the story, the film switches from black-and-white to color and changes its aspect ratio multiple times. Usually, I like when films do this, but there needs to be some sort of reason or clear artistic choice for doing so and there really isn’t any, it all feels random. It doesn’t switch based on if Marilyn is Marilyn or Norma Jeane and it doesn’t switch based on if Marilyn is happy or depressed so it makes me wonder what the point of it all was other than just to be up his own butt the entire time.
I can’t deny that some of the craft elements are good here even if I want to with how disgusted I am with the movie. The cinematography from Chayse Irvin (cinematographer for “Blackkklansman” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade”) is undeniably gorgeous and gives the film the haunted feel it’s trying to go for. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’s score is also fantastic and the recreations of iconic moments throughout Marilyn Monroe’s career, such as the “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” number from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” are on point.
Ana de Armas is also great as the iconic Hollywood legend. She’s not a conventional choice to play the role, but the Cuban-born actress does a great impression so much so that sometimes I nearly forgot that it wasn’t actually Marilyn Monroe I was watching on my TV screen. It’s not a flawless performance by any means, but when it comes to things that make this movie one of the worst films of the year, de Armas is not one of them.
So, yeah. I hated this movie. A messy, exploitative and offensive hit-piece on someone who has already gone through enough in both life and death. Films are allowed to want to make audiences uncomfortable, in fact I love it when they’re brave enough to do so most of the time, but this does it on a complete other level. Just let Marilyn, and Norma Jeane, rest already.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.