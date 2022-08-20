‘Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a whodunit directed by Halina Reijn and written by Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe. The story follows a group of rich 20-somethings in an isolated family mansion during a hurricane who decide to play Bodies Bodies Bodies, a game where one of them is secretly a “killer” while the rest tries to “escape.” Things take a turn for the worse when real bodies start turning up, setting off a paranoid and dangerous chain of events.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” first premiered at the South by Southwest film festival back in March and while I personally couldn’t attend the premiere there, I had people who did see it personally telling me that this would be a movie that I will love and that it was basically made for me. whodunits are my favorite genre in pretty much any type of fictional storytelling who hearing that this was a whodunit really peaked my interest. “Clue” is tied for my favorite movie of all time and I also passionately love movies like “Knives Out,” “The Last of Sheila” and “Death on the Nile (1978).”

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.