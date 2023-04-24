We all know recycling is a commonsense way to be responsible stewards of our environment – but recycling also strengthens our economy and creates hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs nationwide. This is something I believe everyone can agree is truly a “win-win.” Since 1970, we’ve recognized April 22 as Earth Day. In the spirit of this occasion, we’re working to strengthen recycling and composting to better protect our planet.

Most Arkansans are familiar with traditional recycling efforts in their communities that encourage citizens to recycle household or business goods such as paper, soda cans and bottles. However recycling is much broader than these common practices. It is a $200 billion industry that has created more than 680,0000 jobs in our country, and entails much more than just traditional municipal recycling programs.

