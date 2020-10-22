Faulkner County voters have an important ballot issue to consider in the current election: whether or not to approve a reallocation of the revenue from the County’s 0.5 percent sales tax. Under current law, the revenue from this tax is split 50/50 between the County Roads Department and the Sheriff’s Department. Under the proposed reallocation, the revenue would be split four ways: 60 percent to the Sheriff’s Office, 35 percent to County Roads, 2.5 percent for animal control, and 2.5 percent for 911 operations. Conway’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) is opposed to the proposed sales tax reallocation because of the significant negative effect that this loss in road funding would have on transportation development in our county.
The sales tax currently generates about $5 million in annual revenue for the County Roads Department. Property tax revenue and Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) matching funds contribute another $7 million every year. These funds are spent on infrastructure projects throughout the county – including inside the City of Conway – that improve the safety, connectivity, and quality of our road network. Many of these projects are undertaken in partnership with other jurisdictions, where county funds are able to leverage the contribution of additional funds from the State of Arkansas.
Recent examples of County partnership projects around Conway include the relocation of State Route 25 access to Beaverfork Park, repaving and repair of bridges along Lollie Bottoms Road, and the currently in-progress roundabout at Salem and Irby. These projects not only improve vehicular traffic conditions, but enhance the safety of cyclists, runners, and pedestrians using these routes. Additionally, there is a long list of important projects – from creating a US-64/65 bypass between Vilonia and Greenbrier to paving rural roads that improve school bus access – that only wait on sufficient funds to be available.
The proposed reallocation in sales tax revenue would divert about $1.5 million away from the roads budget next year and $17 million over the next decade. This reduction in county resources would also lead to a reduction in the availability of state matching funds, effectively shrinking the Faulkner County Road Department’s budget about 20 percent from its current level. Projects that we could accomplish in 10 years at the current pace of road maintenance and development would take 12 years to finish under the proposed reallocation. State partnership projects could take even longer to complete, as it would be even more difficult to allocate committed match funds from a smaller annual budget.
Conway BPAB believes that the proposed sales tax reallocation will undermine the ongoing growth of our county’s transportation infrastructure and the economic development it supports. It will delay or defeat many projects that would specifically improve the quality of bicycle and pedestrian routes through our city and county and overall quality of life for residents. Public safety, animal control, and 911 operations are also important issues for our county to address, but BPAB believes that any potential improvements in these areas provided by the reallocation are outweighed by the significant loss of resources for transportation development. We encourage residents of Conway to keep our city and county moving forward by voting NO to the proposed sales tax reallocation.
About BPAB
The mission of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) is to work with the city of Conway to recommend ways the city can become and remain:
1. An official Bicycle-Friendly Community as designated by the League of American Bicyclists,
2. An official Walk-Friendly Community as designated by the UNC Highway Safety Research Center and the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center, and
3. A community that seeks to achieve the federal and state goals of the Safe Routes to Schools program.
More information about the board’s activities can be found on our website https://conwayarkansas .gov/boards/bicycle-pedestrian -advisory/ and on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ConwayBPAB.
