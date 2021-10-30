Currently there are 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, but sadly, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. This year, it is estimated that in the United States over 43,000 women will die of breast cancer and 330,000 more will receive a new diagnosis.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to raise awareness for the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, treatment, and ultimately, cure. It also provides us the opportunity to reflect on how to improve health outcomes for breast cancer patients.
Organizations such as the American Cancer Society, National Breast Cancer Foundation, and more work to raise awareness of the disease and provide critical resources to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones. They also educate those hoping to learn more about the disease.
Breast cancer does not discriminate; it affects both women and men. It is estimated within the United States over 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 530 will lose their battle this year against the disease.
Research is critical, and since the beginning of the Department of Defense Breast Cancer Research Program, Arkansas institutions have received over $7.5 million to end breast cancer, with my strong support year after year.
Research and funding are important because less than 15 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history of the disease. The risk for women with an immediate relative who has been diagnosed with breast cancer nearly doubles compared to those without prior family history of the disease. Men are less likely to report signs and symptoms. This can cause a delay in diagnosis. Because of that delay, men are typically diagnosed at a later stage than women.
It is recommended that women over the age of 45 get a mammogram every year and women over the age of 55 get a mammogram every other year. For men, the most common sign of breast cancer is thickening in the breast or chest area or a painless lump.
Early detection is key to fighting cancer. If you fall into this category and have not done so yet this year, I recommend consulting with your doctor about setting up an appointment for a mammogram. If you notice any symptom, I urge you to consult with a doctor immediately.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. Each year, billions of dollars are spent researching cancer. Each year, we get closer to cure.
I’m sure most of us have a loved one who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I hope we all take a step back and take the time to learn more about breast cancer and how we can work together to bring this disease to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.