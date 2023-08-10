I want to talk to you today about breathing room. Breathing room is “unscheduled time that you can use whenever you want to rest, refresh and refocus.” In my opinion, breathing room can best be described as the distance between your load and your limits. The following are three ways to increase your breathing room.
First, we can add an extra 15 minutes to our schedule. Scheduling an extra 15 minutes between activities and projects can give you much needed time to catch your breath between meetings, or it can provide for you the necessary time needed to stay on schedule if an activity or task lasts longer than expected. I also want to encourage you to consider waking up 15 minutes earlier each morning to spend much need alone time with God. In fact, Mark 1:35 states, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went to a solitary place, where he prayed.” If Jesus made it a priority to pray before he started his busy day, then so should you and me.
Second, we need to ask for help whenever we need it. Galatians 6:2 states it in this manner, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” I believe one of the best ways to establish breathing room in your life is to learn to delegate some responsibilities to others. Empowering family, friends, or team members to help carry the load could substantially reduce your stress level. You are not a superhero; therefore, you do not have to try to do everything on your own. Before you become overwhelmed, reach out to those you trust for help.
Third, we need to always plan ahead. Planning ahead starts with simple things like preparing your clothes and supplies for work and school the night before. Planning ahead can also be accomplished by couples sitting down at least once a week to go over family priorities, to-do-lists and scheduling for the next seven days. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 21:5, “The plans of the diligent lead to profit, as surely as haste leads to poverty.” When we are in the habit of making last minute, hasty decisions, we can expect poor outcomes accompanied by unnecessary stress and anxiety.
Yes, breathing room is “unscheduled time that you can use whenever you want to rest, refresh and refocus.” Three of the best ways to ensure you have enough breathing room is to add an extra 15 minutes to your schedule, ask for help whenever you need it and to always plan ahead. I leave you today with the comforting words of Jesus found in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.