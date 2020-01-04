Editor’s note: This column was written by a student in Joe McGarrity’s intermediate microeconomics class at UCA. Joe McGarrity, a regular columnist, has vetted this column.
First mentioned by David Cameron in 2013, Britain’s controversial exit from the European Union has been a hot topic for several years now. Both Theresa May and David Cameron, Britain’s former two Prime Ministers, were unable to see the process through. Cameron aligned himself with the Remain Camp, insisting that remaining in the EU was in the British people’s best interest. Following the referendum, it was clear that he must resign as he very obviously did not agree with the population he vowed to represent. Whereas, Theresa May was pressured to resign as Prime Minister after attempting to hold a second referendum, in a ploy to gain the opposing party’s support for her Brexit deal. This move angered members of her party and inevitably led to her resignation.
In economics, the political situation surrounding Brexit can easily be explained by the classic game of chicken, in which two drivers drive head-on at one another and the one who fails to turn is crowned winner, whereas the loser is the one who turns away out of fear. Sometimes fatal crashes occur because both parties refuse to turn away and meet in a head-on collision. In this instance, they are both losers. It is in the driver’s best interest to make a credible threat not to veer away no matter the cost.
The two players in this game of chicken are Britain’s Prime Minister and parliament. Both are gripping the wheel and ready to risk it all. Both players want to appear “macho,” but this only results in head-on collisions where no Brexit deal is agreed upon between the Prime Minister and parliament. In this last iteration of this game, May turned away and consequently lost the game.
Britain’s newest Prime Minister took office this year and was eager to try his hand at this game. From the start, Boris Johnson’s strategy has been fairly clear. In a speech at a police training college, Johnson claimed he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than to ask Brussels for a Brexit Extension. While these sorts of abrasive claims may be somewhat commonplace in today’s political climate, it would be a mistake to think that Johnson’s strategy for negotiations is not calculated. Taking a hardline approach to the process may showcase Johnson’s determination and perseverance to parliament and his supporters, painting him as “macho.”
In August, Johnson took this strategy one step further and asked the Queen to suspend parliament in an attempt to shorten the time they had available to block a no-deal Brexit. Shortly after, the Supreme Court ruled this move unlawful and thus it was rendered null and of no effect. Inevitably, parliament was able to reconvene and a bill to block no-deal Brexit passed the Commons meaning Johnson was forced to ask for an extension from Brussels. While Johnson tried to remove the other player altogether, parliament again pushed back and dealt an embarrassing blow to Johnson.
Although Johnson’s strategy may have appeared to be superior to his predecessors’ strategies, it is beginning to look as if another head-on collision will follow. And now with his victory in the recent general election, Brexit plans have to be determined. While it may not cost “£1 billion a month” as Johnson claims, the process is nonetheless taxing on everyone involved.
