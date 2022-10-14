Pink always makes a comeback in October – and for a good reason. Sports teams, organizations, and families all find various shades of pink to wear to show their support for those battling breast cancer, to celebrate survivors and to honor those who lost the fight.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and 1 in every 100 cases is found in men. The CDC launched its Bring Your Brave campaign in 2015 as a way to encourage women under 45 to be more mindful of breast cancer and their risk for developing it.
The campaign shares real stories from women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, and while it’s geared toward women, its main goals are to help everyone get informed, take action, be inspired, and become advocates.
Get informed
Knowing as much as possible about your risk for developing breast cancer can be an important step in preventing it, and the CDC has plenty of great resources for women wanting to know more about risk factors, symptoms and statistics related to breast cancer. Breast cancer is more common among older women, but there’s a higher chance that it’s hereditary in younger women.
Take action
Being proactive when it comes to your health is always a good idea, and you can work to prevent breast cancer. The CDC recommends learning your family’s history with breast and ovarian cancer, along with genetic counseling and testing to determine your risk level. Practicing healthy behaviors, such as periodic self-examination, can increase your chances of early detection.
Be inspired
The Bring Your Brave campaign aims to share stories from women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. These stories are both heartbreaking and inspiring, and they’re mainly from younger women who have a history of breast cancer in their families, have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have seen women in their families battle breast cancer.
Become an advocate
If you want to share resources about breast cancer, but don’t know where to start, the CDC has videos and infographics you can use to get started. Starting conversations with your friends and family members to talk about your risk for developing breast cancer is also a great way to advocate for being proactive about your health.
It’s important to support people whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, and it’s equally important to educate women about their risk for developing breast cancer. Being aware of the risk factors and symptoms of breast cancer, along with knowing your family history with breast cancer, can help with prevention and early detection. To learn more about breast cancer, visit cdc.gov/cancer/breast.
