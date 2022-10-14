Pink always makes a comeback in October – and for a good reason. Sports teams, organizations, and families all find various shades of pink to wear to show their support for those battling breast cancer, to celebrate survivors and to honor those who lost the fight.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and 1 in every 100 cases is found in men. The CDC launched its Bring Your Brave campaign in 2015 as a way to encourage women under 45 to be more mindful of breast cancer and their risk for developing it.

