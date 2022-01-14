Hello everyone!
Having a good budget is a big part of financial success. A budget is quite simply a written plan for how you will allocate your money each month. A good budget will help you keep track of your spending habits, keep you out of unwanted debt, and even help you find ways to save. Today, I want to share with you three categories that every good budget should have.
The first category every good budget should include is a category for giving. The Bible says it best in Malachi 3:10, “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this, says the Lord almighty, and see if I will not through open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.” Allocating money to give to God through the local church sets your finances in biblical order. It is a spiritual statement declaring, “I put God first!” It reinforces that I know that God is my source, not my job, business, bank account, or support system. A good budget should always include a category for giving.
A second category every good budget should include is a category for spending. I firmly believe that God expects Christians to keep their word by paying their bills on time. In fact, Psalms 37:21 states, “The wicked borrow and do not repay…” In other words, when you intentionally ignore bill due dates, dodge debt collectors, and/or switch services to avoid paying what you owe, you are viewed as a sinful, unethical person that cannot be fully trusted. One of the benefits of having a good budget is it helps you keep track of who you owe and when they should be paid. Your budget should always include a category for spending.
A third category every good budget should include is a category for savings. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 21:20, “In the house of the wise are stores of choice food and oil, but a foolish man devours all he has.” All of us should intentionally budget money for unforeseeable emergency expenses that include but are not limited to repairs, doctor’s bills, and unbudgeted but necessary purchases. In fact, we should all strive for a minimum of one thousand dollars in our emergency savings account. However, a fully funded emergency savings is somewhere between three to six months of your regular expenses. Every good budget should include a category for savings.
Yes, having a good budget is a big part of financial success. It will help you to plan for appropriate spending allocations each month. Also, every good budget should have within it a category for giving, spending, and savings. Today, I want to leave you with Deuteronomy 8:18, “But remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.”
Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.