The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia held a program on Saturday, Nov. 5, with about 300 in attendance. The program was about honoring the old soldiers, the young still serving, as well as the fallen.

During the ceremony, a few of the younger soldiers stood wearing their uniforms. A majority of the older ones sat in chairs designated for them. A few of those sitting showed signs of aging. A couple were in wheelchairs. However, as the 100 filed and posted for the fallen, they all stood tall while a lone bugler sounded Taps.

