Talk about saving the best for last. Cadillac has raised the ante in a near warp speed sedan that has it all. This supercharged V8 takes over for the outgoing CTS-V – a smaller powerhouse.
The V-Series Blackwing is an all-out performance sedan with limited production to make it appealing to serious enthusiasts willing to fork over $115k or more for a world class luxury chariot that exudes luxury while delivering mind-blowing acceleration.
We think it’s a winner partly because its performance rivals Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3 while out-powering the new mid-engine Corvette. Top speed is estimated at 205 miles per hour and thanks to optional $9,000 carbon ceramic brakes will dead stop from 60 in just 102 feet.
The Blackwing is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 developing 668 horsepower while mated with a standard six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. In repeated test runs, our manual equipped tester made the run to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Cadillac says the automatic will do the deed in 3.4 seconds with its split-second shifting.
The interior is laden with semi-aniline leather massaging front seats, custom quilting and carbon fiber seat backs with ample bolstering for a snug fit. Add 18-way adjustable front seats with power lumbar and mammoth rear seats roofed with sueded microfiber outlined by an ultraviolet sunroof. The result is unrivaled luxury leading the pack of high-end performance sedans.
All Blackwings are shoed with 19-inch Michelin Pilot run flat summer paws attached to polished, dark android finish alloys for a spectacular look. The quad tip exhaust emits a controlled roar except under power when it screams.
Handling is aided with adaptive suspension and Cadillac’s magnetic ride control keeping the sedan on its intended course albeit with some first gear slippage before electronic limited slip corrects.
Raw power is endless in primary gears while auto seat belts tighten around you. A nearby track would be ideal to engage all the sedan has to offer. Be prepared to shell out at the pump though with four miles per gallon of premium fuel, well worth the track experience.
On the open road we achieved 23 mpg in normal driving including spirited passing maneuvers.
We were smitten with our sleek styled test car with its low-slung $9,300 carbon fiber ground effects package that kept us distanced from curbs and parking lot blocks.
An extensive driver assist technology package is standard along with an excellent warranty.
The interior is what you would expect in a luxury sedan comparable with high end European rivals. Navigation is displayed on a 10-inch diagonal touch screen next to an available 12-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster that includes a lap and 0-60 timer and performance data recorder with video.
Don’t care for Bose sound? The Blackwing has an upgraded 15-speaker AKG audio system for the pure audiophile.
Interested in buying a Blackwing CT5 V Series? Good luck. With just 250 units produced and sold be prepared to pay top dollar if you can find one.
What was reviewed:
2022 Cadillac CT5 V-Series Blackwing
Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – 668 horsepower
EPA mileage: 13 city, 21 highway, 15 combined
Assembled: The Blackwing is assembled in Lansing, MI. U.S./Canadian parts content, 46 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico - 21 percent. Country of origin for engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in limited testing, awarded the Blackwing a five-star rating, its highest, for front and rear seat passengers in side collisions and for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had not rated the Blackwing as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first maintenance visit.
