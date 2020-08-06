On July 1, 2020, Robert M. Cahoon assumed responsibility as the mission president for the Arkansas Little Rock Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Cahoon, along with his wife Betsy, will serve as the 16th president since the mission opened on July 1, 1975. Currently, they are responsible for the care of 222 missionaries assigned to this mission. These young men and women come to the mission from across the world and dedicate 18-24 months of their lives to share the truths of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.
President and Sister Cahoon will serve as inspirational leaders, teachers, and motivators. At times they will serve as surrogate parents and help the young missionaries through the ups and downs of life – the loss of loved ones at home, sickness or injury, or the loss of a close friend. Over the three-year period, the Cahoon’s will have cared for more than 500 missionaries.
President Cahoon served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in finance. He began his professional career with a global energy company. After several years he moved into corporate banking with jobs in Texas, Australia, Utah, and Oregon where he was a Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Wells Fargo Bank. In 2005 he became President and Chief Operating Officer of Maggie Sottero Designs, a bridal gown design and manufacturing operation based in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the time of his call to serve as President of the Arkansas Little Rock Mission, Cahoon was serving as Chief Executive Officer at HighView Ventures in Salt Lake City, Utah.
President Cahoon and his wife Betsy have been married 40 years and are the parents of four children, and 11 grandchildren. Sister Cahoon received an Associates Degree from Brigham Young University Idaho. She has served in many different leadership positions within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For more information, please visit www.comeuntochrist.org.
