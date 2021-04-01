I have been inspired by the remarkable Arkansas stories of resilience in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
As central Arkansas families continue to recover, I remain focused on helping Arkansans get back to work. One group that has been hit particularly hard by this pandemic is our veteran community, and I want to make certain that our veterans seeking employment are provided with the resources they need to succeed.
That is why, on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., I will be hosting a Veterans Job Fair at Sherwood Forest in Sherwood, Arkansas. The goal is to match the men and women in uniform who laid their lives on the line for our country with companies who can provide them with life changing opportunities.
I have commitments from 50 companies and organizations, including Walmart, UAMS, Caterpillar, Simmons Bank, Amazon, Verizon whose representatives will be in attendance and looking to hire qualified candidates.
Colonel (U.S. Army, retired) Nathaniel “Nate” Todd, Secretary for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, also will be on hand to meet with veterans and help provide insight to employment opportunities. Col Todd and I both are looking forward to the potential this event has for helping the men and women who served our country.
You do not need to RSVP to this event, but questions may be directed to my office at 501-324-5941 or online at hill.house.gov.
As a reminder, companies will be looking to hire, so be sure to bring copies of your resume and be prepared to complete a job interview. All veterans and Arkansans seeking employment are welcome.
