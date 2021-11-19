Communities will receive a message of hope as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world. The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.”
“People are longing to hear a positive message, and this is the best news possible,” spokesman Robert Hendriks said. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
An Arkansas couple shared how the positive message affected their lives. Adam and Aerial Clay of Conway were self-proclaimed “hippies” – long hair, smoking, drunkenness, and using and selling drugs. Although they loved their party lifestyle, the couple said there was no real stability or happiness. At the time, they were unmarried and serious communication breakdowns were testing the relationship. All that changed when the Clays began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. It wasn’t easy, but they gradually abandoned their self-destructive habits, got married, and learned to resolve issues with healthy communication. Grateful for the stability and purpose the Bible’s message brought to their lives, the couple now devote 70 or more hours each month to sharing this hope with others.
“It feels like a thousand pounds of stress lifted off you,” Adam said. “We actually now have a hope.”
An online version of the magazine is available online at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun.
