If Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva can multiply the work of 27 great teachers, it will be more important than anything he does with the LEARNS Act.

As a review, the LEARNS Act was the 145-page education reform package passed during the recent legislative session. It most notably increased the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 and gave families access to state public school funds for private and homeschooling. At the moment, a judge has placed it under a temporary restraining order because of the way lawmakers passed its emergency clause. It all will be settled eventually.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

