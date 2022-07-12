I was told that Medicare Advantage Plans can balance bills. Is this true? I have never heard such a thing.
Eric
Good question Eric,
While most Advantage plans cannot balance bills, there is the PFFS or Private Fee For Service that can balance bills. To be honest, I think this happening is not very likely at all, since the PFFS plan is not widely available any longer. Back in 2006 when the Advantage plans got introduced into the market like we know them now, the PFFS was a big deal, and the most common plan out there. However, due to how the plans were designed, they have taken a back seat to the HMO and PPO. I hope that took care of your concern and thank you for your question.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
