Cancer has been one of the leading causes of death in the United States for years, but it isn’t totally unbeatable. There are different ways to treat different cancers, and there are also different ways to prevent different cancers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are three main ways to prevent cancer: screening, vaccines, and healthy choices. Through one or all three of these methods, it’s possible to live a life that isn’t defined by cancer.
Here’s more information about the three main ways you can prevent cancer. Visit cdc.gov/cancer to learn more about prevention, treatment and types of cancer.
Screening
Getting screened regularly increases the chance that cancer will be discovered before it does any harm to your body. Mammograms screen for breast cancer, Pap smears and tests can detect cervical cancers and there are many other kinds of tests that weed out colon, lung and other types of cancer. Early detection means that the cancer treatment has a higher chance of success, and it increases your chances of survival. More information about screening can be found here.
Vaccines
Since some cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), the HPV vaccine can be effective in preventing the types of cancers most often caused by HPV. The vaccine shouldn’t be used as a substitute for regular screenings for cervical cancer, though. Use of the vaccine is recommended in preteens (ages 11-12) and adults through the age of 26. It works best when given before exposure to HPV, which limits its effectiveness. The Hepatitis B vaccine can also be used to prevent liver cancer, since the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) can cause liver disease or liver cancer. Learn more specific information about each vaccine here.
Healthy choices
While this may seem broad or vague, there are specific preventative behaviors that can decrease your chances of developing cancer. Avoiding tobacco by not smoking or using other tobacco products and avoiding secondhand smoke can protect you against lung cancer. Limiting alcohol consumption can prevent liver cancer, and limiting your exposure to UV rays can lower your risk of getting skin cancer. There are more healthy behaviors that can prevent cancer, and you can read more about them here.
Cancer doesn’t have to be a dark cloud hovering over you or your loved ones. Getting screened, getting vaccinated, and making healthy choices today can all lower your chances of developing cancer tomorrow.
