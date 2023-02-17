A cancer diagnosis can be devastating, whether a loved one receives it or it’s personal. Cancer doesn’t have to be inevitable, though. There are ways you can work to prevent and reverse certain cancers if you know your risk or find it early.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide for preventing cancer and helping you with early detection. There are three main methods for this: healthy choices, screening tests and vaccines.

