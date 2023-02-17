A cancer diagnosis can be devastating, whether a loved one receives it or it’s personal. Cancer doesn’t have to be inevitable, though. There are ways you can work to prevent and reverse certain cancers if you know your risk or find it early.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide for preventing cancer and helping you with early detection. There are three main methods for this: healthy choices, screening tests and vaccines.
Healthy choices
Making decisions that help lower your risk of developing certain cancers is more important than it may seem. While these choices may not prevent cancer completely, they can still have a positive impact on your health and help keep your body strong if you do have to fight cancer. Here are five things the CDC recommends doing to reduce your risk of getting cancer.
Limit your alcohol intake.
Get tested for hepatitis C.
There are more resources to help you get started with these here.
Screening tests
Getting screened regularly for more common types of cancer can reveal them before they can become life-threatening. Treatment is more effective in the early stages, but it can vary by type. The CDC approves and recommends regular screening for the following types of cancer:
The CDC also approves being screened for lung cancer in line with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations. Find more information about the CDC’s recommendations for screening tests here.
Vaccines
Human papillomavirus (HPV), a more common sexually transmitted disease, can cause several types of cancer, and hepatitis B is a liver disease that can cause liver cancer. Because of this, the CDC recommends receiving the HPV vaccine to protect against types of HPV that cause cancer and the hepatitis B vaccine to protect against the hepatitis B virus, which causes hepatitis B. Learn the basics about vaccines that can help prevent cancer here.
Make an appointment or have a conversation with your doctor today to learn more about scheduling screening tests and talk through preventive actions. You can learn more about preventing cancer and early detection methods here.
