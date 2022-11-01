Back in the day you’d see auto transport trucks carrying new model year cars and pickups headed for dealerships. They were wrapped in off-white covers stem to stern with just a glimpse of new wheel designs at best.
It was an annual ritual that many looked forward to with excitement and intrigue. Would the rear fins be longer, higher or gone all together. How many ponies under the hood – that hasn’t changed with today’s power horses and white wall tires made a big statement back then too.
Who can forget that we naively believed Buick, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, Lincolns and Cadillacs had their own engines and they were not to be interchanged.
So it was with little fanfare that the 2023 Chevy Traverse found its way to our test lanes recently. The mid-size SUV ranks high in a sea of competitors. Its three rows of seats and bountiful cargo space make it a popular albeit pricey set of wheels.
Its cargo area outguns some big players like Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander and that is important for growing families because everyone’s must-have sales items fit nicely inside.
Traverse comes in six trim levels with a base price of $34,520 in its LS version. LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier and $52,000 High Country round out the offerings. Each is powered with a 310 horsepower V6 engine mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front wheel drive.
All but the base model is equipped with second row captain’s chairs seating seven. The LS is a good value though with seating for eight and a good compliment of tech and driver assist features to keep you safe.
Standard tech items include forward collision, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and automatic high beams. Available driver assistance items included in upper trims include adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, surround view parking camera system and rear pedestrian detection.
Our upper trim RS AWD tester was stickered at $48,735 and included 20-inch dark aluminum wheels, full tech option package, remote start and tri-zone climate controls. Interior treatment was upscale although some plastic trim items remained.
We liked the smooth ride of the Traverse. Cabin noise was kept to a minimum and highway travel was a breeze with plenty of passing power. Gear shifts were effortless and suspension absorbed road imperfections. We found steering precise and braking strong.
The upscale 10-speaker Bose premium sound system on our tester delivered an audiophile’s delight and wireless charging kept us, well, charged.
On the flip side, the back pillars obstruct rear visibility making for tough maneuvering in tight spaces.
We’d recommend looking closely at low to mid trim levels where safety features are plentiful and many options are included. At the same time, we would shy away from upper trims with their lofty price points.
With the recent debut of corporate cousins’ Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, both of which offer more, the Traverse doesn’t hold the swagger it once held although it has high curb appeal.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS AWD
Engine: 3.6-liter V6, 310 horsepower
EPA mileage: 17 city, 25 highway, 20 combined
Assembled: The Traverse is assembled at General Motors facilities in Lansing, MI. U.S. / Canadian parts content – 39 percent; major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 24 percent; country of origin; engine – Mexico, transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: Crash test ratings for the 2023 Chevy Traverse were not available as of this writing. For 2022, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Traverse a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear end collision. Headlight illumination received an “Acceptable” to “Poor” rating. Passenger side front small overlap received a “Marginal” rating. Front crash protection received a “Superior” rating when equipped with optional equipment. For 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Traverse an overall five-star rating, its highest score with five stars in frontal crash and side crash tests. A four-star rating was received in rollover protection and for front passenger protection in frontal crash.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
