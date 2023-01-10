While the more recent strains of COVID-19 have had milder symptoms and fewer long-term effects, it can still be difficult to know where to start when caring for someone who’s had the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommendations for taking care of loved ones who had COVID and are struggling with long-term health effects. It’s important that you remember to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from it, though.

