While the more recent strains of COVID-19 have had milder symptoms and fewer long-term effects, it can still be difficult to know where to start when caring for someone who’s had the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommendations for taking care of loved ones who had COVID and are struggling with long-term health effects. It’s important that you remember to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from it, though.
Here are some ways that you can help take care of someone who is living with long-lasting effects from COVID.
Help them understand the experience
Knowing what other people who are experiencing long-term effects of COVID are going through may help your loved one understand their own experience better. It can also be comforting for them to know they’re not alone in what they’re going through. Everyone has different coping mechanisms, though, so make sure they take care of themselves accordingly.
Help manage their stress
Dealing with long-term illnesses can stress your body out, and post-COVID conditions are tricky because of the range in symptoms. It’s important to help anyone dealing with the long-term effects of COVID manage their stress. Remind them to take a break from listening to or reading news stories about the virus, and encourage them to focus on taking care of their physical and mental health by getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising if they’re able to.
Offer them support
Long-term illnesses can lead to feelings of isolation and a sense of disconnect, so making your support clear to anyone dealing with a post-COVID condition can be critical to taking care of them. Since you may not understand what the person is going through, make an effort to start conversations about their feelings and be an engaged listener. You may not be able to help them with everything, but asking them to pinpoint specific things that you can help with is another way to support them.
Make adjustments for children
Remember that children and adults often experience COVID differently, so they may also handle post-COVID conditions differently. Children may become overwhelmed and have difficulty juggling schoolwork, extracurricular activities and coping with the long-term effects of the virus. Reaching out to school counselors and teachers about learning accommodations for your child may relieve some of their post-COVID stress and help them feel better.
If you or a loved one is living with a post-COVID condition, the CDC has more resources and information here.
