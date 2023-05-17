At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is a display area dedicated to WWI. In it you will see many relics from that era including a doughboy uniform and helmet. All are authentic including the Cavalry saddle displayed.
There is a solid cannon ball and a bayonet. A letter from General “Black Jack” Pershing, who served most famously as the commander of the American Expeditionary Forces on the Western Front during World War, hangs on the wall. In 1885, Pershing was promoted to first lieutenant and became one of the first white officers to command African-American soldiers in the 10th Cavalry. His nickname originated from his command of the segregated regiment, but later came to signify his stern demeanor.
Also, in the display, is a few realistic-looking, plastic rats. These allow docents to call attention to the day-to-day life, for the WWI soldier in the trenches, which was smelly and grim. There were millions of giant rats, according to research, overflowing latrines and terrible lice infestations. Rats in particular were a problem and ate soldiers’ food as well as ate the fingers and ears of soldiers while they slept in trenches.
More than 65 million men from 30 countries fought in WWI. Nearly 10 million died. The total cost of WWI for the U.S. was more than $30 billion.
Lots of history books have been written on World War 1 and why it started. There are many at the museum also. Basically, it boils down to the fact that Europe had split into two large families of countries. The Allies – the British Empire, France, Belgium, Russia and later, the U.S. – were in one family. And the Central Powers of Germany, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria and Turkey were in the other. On Aug. 4, 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, and so, standing by its promise to stick up for Belgium, Britain declared war on Germany. The world was at war …
When the First World War began that summer, most thought it would be over by Christmas. Many believed that Britain was so powerful it could win very quickly. In fact, the war lasted four years, not four months. The U.S. joined WWI during the final year. Soldiers in the trenches would spend their days doing chores, firing at the enemy, playing cards and writing letters home.
This war was very different from conflicts of the past. For the first time, powerful new weapons and vehicles were used, at sea, on land and in the air, resulting in many people being killed or wounded.
There is also a paper poppy in the museum’s display. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, World War 1 officially ended when an agreement (known as an armistice) was signed. This date is known as Armistice Day, and is still commemorated each year when people wear paper poppies to remember those who fought and died in conflicts around the world – the pretty red flowers were the only things that grew on the bloody battlefields of Western Europe.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointment for group tours. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
