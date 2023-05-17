At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is a display area dedicated to WWI. In it you will see many relics from that era including a doughboy uniform and helmet. All are authentic including the Cavalry saddle displayed.

There is a solid cannon ball and a bayonet. A letter from General “Black Jack” Pershing, who served most famously as the commander of the American Expeditionary Forces on the Western Front during World War, hangs on the wall. In 1885, Pershing was promoted to first lieutenant and became one of the first white officers to command African-American soldiers in the 10th Cavalry. His nickname originated from his command of the segregated regiment, but later came to signify his stern demeanor.

