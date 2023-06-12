We recently commemorated the 79th anniversary of D-Day and honored the bravery and courage of the Allied troops who helped bring an end to World War II. While nearly 350,000 American women enlisted in the military and served during the war, it wasn’t until the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law on June 12, 1948 that women were allowed to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces as permanent members of all branches.

This was a pivotal step that formally expanded opportunities in military uniform to our nation’s women. Two years after President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law, 120,000 women served in active duty in the Korean War.

