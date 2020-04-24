Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.