Arkansas has a long and storied history that makes it such a unique place. Since gaining statehood in 1836, our state has become known for its natural beauty, earning the nickname “The Natural State,” as well as the world-famous duck hunting, major agricultural production and growing city life. This year Arkansas is celebrating many milestones that show just how far we have come as a state and how bright our future is.

This year we celebrate 100 years of one of our state’s greatest assets, Arkansas State Parks. In 1923, the Arkansas legislature authorized the commissioner of state lands to accept donations for state parks and the creation of the first in Arkansas, Petit Jean State Park.

