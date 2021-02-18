February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which is a unique time for parents to evaluate their child’s dental health strategy and learn more about the benefits of maintaining healthy oral hygiene practices. Experts across the country have expressed the impact that oral health has on your child’s overall well-being. However, many parents are not aware that starting these practices in early childhood is a major step toward a lifelong journey of good health for your child.
According to the CDC, cavities are one of the most common chronic childhood diseases in the United States, which can cause several serious health issues such as chronic pain and various infections while also causing complications with your child’s learning and comprehension capabilities.
Though the importance of oral health is apparent, many parents struggle with knowing when it is the right time to take their kids to the dentist. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll found that nearly 45 percent of parents surveyed believed that children should begin going to the dentist by age 2 or 3. However, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends that children see a dentist after receiving their first tooth or before their first birthday.
Not only is the age at which you begin taking your child to the dentist vital to your child’s overall health, but so is scheduling regular dental appointments. Taking your child to the dentist regularly starting at a young age will help your child develop better dental hygiene habits while also preventing tooth decay, also known as bottle caries. Healthy teeth free of bacteria and decay allow children to better consume nutrients that aid in boosting their immune system while also promoting growth and good health.
After the mandated closures we saw early last year in clinics, we noticed that many parents were pushing dental health to the side. However, the importance of this aspect of your child’s health is more evident now than ever. That is why dental experts from all across the state have been working rigorously to offer primary dental care while doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Clinics across the state, like Kidz Choice Dental, have implemented various tactics such as standards for social distancing, advanced sanitization regulations and have even integrated new technology to keep you and your family safe while receiving essential dental care.
As we celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month this February, remember that forming healthy dental hygiene habits at an early age is imperative to your child’s overall health.
