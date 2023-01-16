“And the good samaritan asked, If I do not stop and help this man, what will happen to him?” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Alas, we’re celebrating the life and legacy of the fallen civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
While we immediately, recognize his impact in society, and history books, often overlooked is his vision and chase of economic empowerment.
The powerful, polarizing, southern Baptist preacher (style points for alliteration) from the South longed for equal rights for all but wanted equal access to financial freedom as well.
Let’s start at the end of his life. On April 4, 1968, Dr. King was in Memphis for the Poor People’s Campaign. This cause was focused on economic justice and worker’s rights for the Memphis Sanitation Employees. King, structured a nonviolent movement that seeks to get workers not only equal rights and hazard-free conditions, but he was standing up for the injustices that were occurring in the bank accounts of black employees. At the time, white sanitation workers were provided with not only better working opportunities, but their pay was substantially higher than black workers.
King recognized the importance of economic empowerment in the Black communities, and saw that a movement was stronger with financial backing and intention, in his final speech before he was assassinated he quoted,
“We’ve got to strengthen black institutions. I call upon you to take your money out of the banks downtown and deposit your money in Tri-State Bank – we want a ‘bank-in’ movement in Memphis.”
Tri-State Bank, at the time, was Memphis’ highest-profile Black-owned bank. It has since been acquired into the Liberty Bank system which makes it now a part of the largest Black-owned banking community in the US.
So what does all of this mean?
A question that King often asked, King understood that any community that wants better for itself must understand the importance of freedom and economics.
While King marched for justice, he provided for his family through what would be known today as entrepreneurship. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, King’s books have and still are providing financial benefits for his legacy. Those powerful, motivating speeches we hear, still even today provide benefit to his family.
Final Thoughts:
On this day of celebration, I’d ask for you to take a moment of action. As we’re midway through January, the Dr. King Holiday serves as an usher into Black History Month, which is a home for all to celebrate and educate, on the cultural and historical achievements of Black people.
Here’s what we can do:
Register to vote. Actively vote (in every election) Bring others to vote with you.
Intentionally make purchases and patronize businesses outside of your community. Simply put, shop with minority businesses.
Look for ways to help others. It’s a big lift, but if we all do small random acts of kindness ass up to big impacts.
Practice servant leadership, this was a true tenant of King’s philosophy.
“Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.