June is recognized as Great Outdoors Month. First celebrated as a week-long event in 1998, there is so much beauty in our backyard it deserved an entire month. As Arkansans, we are well acquainted with Mother Nature’s offerings. The Natural State provides numerous opportunities for locals and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors.

These resources make Arkansas a destination for people from across the country and the globe. They help drive the economy in communities across our state by supporting area businesses, spurring critical development and fueling commerce.

