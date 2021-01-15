Hello everyone!
On Monday, January 18th we join with fellow Americans from around the country to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King’s contributions to racial justice and equality helped challenge America to be a much better place. Today, I want to share three things that I love about Dr. King.
First and foremost, I love Dr. King’s dream. Dr. King believed in a future America where all men and women would be seen and treated as equals. He believed in a future America where we would all be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin. Dr. King believed in a future America where men and women, boys and girls would be judged by their work ethic and sense of fairness, not their outward appearance. I like the way 1 Samueal 16:7 puts it, “… Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the LORD sees not as man sees, man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.” I believe the dream of Dr. King should inspire us to work on the attractiveness of our hearts.
Secondly, I love Dr. King’s approach to the dream. Dr. King believed in non-violence and peaceful protest. Dr. King was a man of action who put his life on the line for fair treatment and social justice. Dr. King was a man inundated with threats, beatings, and jail time. Yet, he held true to the principles of non-violence. In my opinion, Dr. King mastered the art of disagreeing without being disagreeable. I like the way Jesus puts it in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” I believe Dr. King’s approach to conflict teaches us how to disagree without being demeaning, dishonest, and/or destructive.
Thirdly, I love Dr. King’s tenacity. In fact, we all must admire Dr. King’s tenacity in the face of deadly opposition. His determination and persistence serve as a shining example of how to stand against all odds for what we believe in. Deuteronomy 31:6 sums it up best, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” I believe Dr. King’s tenacity came from knowing that God was with him.
Yes, Dr. King’s contributions to racial justice and equality helped challenge America to be a much better place. His dream, approach, and tenacity are three things I absolutely love about Dr. King’s life and legacy. Today, I leave you with my favorite King quote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Blessings!!!
