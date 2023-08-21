President Woodrow Wilson signed into law legislation creating the National Park Service to support the conservation and preservation of lands for the enjoyment of future generations on August 25, 1916. This idea had been evolving for decades as leading conservationists worked to protect the lands they loved from development. As we mark the 107th birthday of the National Park Service, we celebrate Arkansas’s treasures and recognize ongoing efforts to improve stewardship of our nation’s most precious sites and landmarks.

Earlier this month, Pea Ridge National Military Park celebrated a 140-acre land donation from The Conservation Fund to complete the area within the park’s envisioned boundaries.

