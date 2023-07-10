I’m always grateful to meet with folks from across Arkansas visiting our nation’s capital advocating for policies and legislation before the Senate or touring the U.S. Capitol and other iconic buildings and monuments honoring the men and women who helped shape America. My staff and I aim to make Arkansans feel welcome in Washington, D.C., which recently felt a lot more like home. The Smithsonian Folklife Festival highlighted the tastes, sounds and people from the Ozarks on America’s front yard – the National Mall.

Established in 1967, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival celebrates cultural traditions at its annual two-week festival and invites others to share in these customs. The theme this year, The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region, showcased some of the rich history, heritage and experiences of this geographic and culture-rich corner of the country that includes parts of Arkansas.

