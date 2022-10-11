Randy Zook has been at the Capitol as much as anyone over the years, and he’s trying to keep from having to be there even more.
Zook, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, is helping lead the group Arkansans Against Issue 1.
Issue 1 is one of three legislatively referred constitutional amendments on this November’s ballot. It would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session, which is one that occurs outside the regularly planned ones. Arkansas is one of 14 states where legislators can’t call themselves into session. Instead, the governor must call them to the Capitol.
If it passes, the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore jointly could call legislators to Little Rock, or it could happen if two-thirds of both the House and Senate requested it. Once in session, lawmakers first would have to consider what was in the call, but then with a two-thirds vote they could remain in session 15 days and consider other matters.
Teaming up to oppose the idea are two major players in Arkansas politics, Zook’s Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Farm Bureau.
“We’re trying to make the point that we’ve got plenty of legislative time available already,” Zook told me. “There’s just no crying need, and we do not need to further weaken the role of the governor in Arkansas. A simple majority to overrule a veto, compared to other states, is a pretty limited level of authority for the governor.”
Zook was talking about the fact that lawmakers already come to the Capitol often. They meet three to four months every odd-numbered year in their regular session. In 2021, they passed 1,116 laws ranging from the consequential to the mundane.
They also have a fiscal session each even-numbered year. These are limited to 30 days, with lawmakers able to vote on a 15-day extension. These are supposed to focus on spending bills, but lawmakers can expand the agenda with a two-thirds vote.
There also have been three special sessions in the last two years, plus lawmakers do important committee work between sessions.
As for the governor’s veto, it’s largely symbolic because it can be overridden by a simple majority, unlike the two-thirds majority required for Congress to override a presidential veto.
Zook said legislative leaders encouraged him to form Arkansans Against Issue 1, although most legislators seem to be supporting it, or at least didn’t want to be seen voting against it. It made the ballot after passing 30-2 in the Senate with three not voting, and 82-9 in the House with nine not voting.
Zook said the campaign will rely on social media, “earned media” where a reporter produces a story, and talking to civic groups. There probably won’t be any TV ads.
The group will not have much time to mount a campaign. There’s only about a month left until the election Nov. 8 and about two weeks until early voting begins Oct. 24.
Meanwhile, there won’t be much of a campaign coming from Issue 1’s supporters, said Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, the amendment’s Senate sponsor.
Davis told me in August that legislators wanted to be able to call themselves into special session partly as a reaction to the government’s COVID-19 protocols and mandates. She said they need that ability because a future governor might refuse to address an important issue.
She doesn’t believe legislators will abuse the amendment and overstay their time in the Capitol. They still have lives and families back home, and many have jobs.
I didn’t think this amendment had much of a chance at passing, because who wants more politics? But in a poll of 835 likely voters last month by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College, 41 percent supported the idea while 24 percent were against and 35 percent were undecided. The poll can be viewed at https://talkbusiness.net/2022/09/poll-issue-1-sees-support-issues-2-and-3-a-mixed-bag.
Many respondents probably had not given Issue 1 much thought, but on the other hand, it’s not complicated. Do voters want legislators to be able to call themselves into session? That pretty much sums it up.
We’ll see what happens when the ballots are counted. Again, voting starts in a couple of weeks.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Log In
