Let me preach for a second:
We always want big changes. We want to flip a switch and go from light to dark. But big changes often yield temporary results. At least, that’s what I’ve found.
I know it’s probably the old sports reporter in me, but I can’t help but feel like so much in life is like football.
Writing a book is like football.
Losing weight is like football.
Building a marriage is like football.
Doing anything worth doing is like football.
And what I mean is this: In football, small moves on the field yield big results in the end. Occasionally, a team will lob the ball down the field – called a Hail Mary in the olden days, but (according to the AP Style Rulebook) should be called a desperation pass these days. Those plays are exciting. And sometimes they work. But more often than not, the ball falls harmlessly to the ground. In and out of a receiver’s hand.
What works is a game plan – a small series of plays designed to lull the defense into thinking one thing is happening until something else happens entirely.
But this metaphor, if you’re following me, goes deeper. Football teams don’t become powerhouse Super Bowl winners overnight. Players don’t become players in the blink of an eye. It is small, incremental change over a long period of time that creates these things. It’s day after day grind in the weight room. It’s the long boring practices, polishing this aspect or that aspect.
This is where games are truly won or lost.
Who does this the best? That’s who wins the game.
That’s who wins life.
Writing a book is like this because each day you must show up at the keyboard. Five hundred words at a time will get you there.
It’s like losing weight because the scale will not drop as fast as you think it should. It’s small, sustainable changes to your habits over time that reshape your body.
And we all know marriage takes work. When you’ve hurt one another there is no amount of skipping to the end that will ever mend the rift that’s opened between you. Small hurts become big hurts become irreparable hurts. In the same way, small kindnesses become big ones become a bond that cannot be shaken. Big gestures mean nothing. Ask any woman whose husband has ever tried to win her back over with flowers. And nothing changes overnight. Small steps, never ceasing will get you there.
It’s like anything worth doing because anything that comes easy is easily lost. Hard work and dedication build your foundation. And that’s something you can stand on. Don’t look for a quick fix. Look for the slow one. Don’t look for the buzz. Don’t look for inspiration. Look for the self-discipline that sticks, the kind that not only gets you to your goal but changes you along the way.
Change comes slowly, they say. If it ever comes at all.
