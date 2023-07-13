A hater can be defined as, “a person who talks and/or behaves negatively in response to other people’s success.” Much like most cynics, a Hater always looks for the worst in people. Haters are also chronic fault finders. Today, I want to share three common characteristics of a Hater.
First, a hater is determined to misunderstand or dislike you. No matter how you go out of your way to be kind and overly sensitive to their feelings, a hater will never accept you. No matter how you explain yourself and logically state your position, a hater will always disagree with you. When dealing with a hater I encourage you to take the advice of King Solomon found in Proverbs 26:4, “Do not answer a fool according to his folly or you will be like him yourself.” Never waste valuable time and energy engaging a person that is committed to misunderstanding or disliking you.
Second, a hater is not going to take any responsibility for their part in straining the relationship. From their tainted perspective, the issue will always be your fault. These are people who avoid accountability at all costs. They never own up to their mistakes. Yet, Proverbs 28:13 warns the hater, “Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Haters will never admit when they are wrong or at fault, so do not waste valuable time and energy trying to convince them to do so.
Third, a hater is fueled by attention. Haters will speak unfavorably about you to be the center of attention. This is why the Bible reminds us in Proverbs 26:20, “Without wood a fire goes out; without gossip a quarrel dies down.” I truly believe that the best way to handle a hater is to ignore him or her. Do not give them any undue attention. Simply disregard the hateful things they do. While they are hating, you focus your time, energy, and attention on reaching your goals and succeeding at life.
Yes, haters are fault finding people who criticize the success of others. Haters can be identified by their determination to misunderstand or dislike you. They can be recognized by their refusal to take any responsibility for stained relationships. They can also be spotted out because they are fueled by attention. Today, I leave you with the words of Jesus found in St. John 15:18, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.