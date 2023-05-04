‘And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, Truly I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 18: 2-4.

Just last week I was outside playing with two of my grandchildren, ages 3 and 4. During our time together, I just paused and watched them play and asked myself, at what point in my life did I stop playing like this? Of course the easy answer for all of us adults is to say, well, when we grow up we no longer play like a child. And while on the surface that is a very true statement, I often wonder, why? Why do we stop playing like a child, and in this statement, I am really referring to living our life with such an ease that comes from the eyes of a child.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.