‘And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, Truly I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 18: 2-4.
Just last week I was outside playing with two of my grandchildren, ages 3 and 4. During our time together, I just paused and watched them play and asked myself, at what point in my life did I stop playing like this? Of course the easy answer for all of us adults is to say, well, when we grow up we no longer play like a child. And while on the surface that is a very true statement, I often wonder, why? Why do we stop playing like a child, and in this statement, I am really referring to living our life with such an ease that comes from the eyes of a child.
Of course I then connect it to our scripture reading above and see that God truly intends for us to live childlike in our hearts all of our lives. It is not God’s desires for us to allow the world to keep us from joyfulness in our lives, otherwise he would not have provided us wonderful scripture such as, do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. Romans 12:2.
You see, I truly don’t believe adulthood has anything to do with our discontinuing our living like a child in our lives. But what I think happens is we start to think more of ourselves than of God, more of ourselves than we should so to speak. This removes the humbleness in our lives and replaces it with a pride that allows us to think we can maybe make this walk by ourselves.
I have shared with you all before that I am blessed to have five wonderful grandchildren and as I share time with all of them, what I am reminded is how much God truly loves me. You see, he imparts on my heart a love for these five beautiful children that is a constant reminder of how much God loves me. I want only the best for my grandchildren, which is part of why I spend time playing with them, caring for them, loving them and so on. Well, if I a sinful human can show such love to these grandchildren how much more love can God show me.
If I sat down tonight with my oldest grandchild (age 11) and he told me, “Joe Joe, I simply cannot sleep. I am worried about all sorts of things in my life. What will I be, where will I live, what will I do, how will I ever make it?” I would pull him close to me and tell him, “Cooper, you are getting way ahead of yourself. You need to focus on living one day at a time, and see the beauty in each day.”
Well, as I pen those words, I can truly feel God saying those same things to you and me. God wants us to trust him completely in our lives, and when we do we will find that surrendering our life to God will enable us to live day by day, each day to its fullest.
Childlike faith, such a peaceful way to go through the day. I realize many of you might not have small grandchildren as I do, so I would encourage you to stop by one of our city’s beautiful parks some day and just have a seat. Sit down and watch the children at play. You will see all of the children just running and playing with each other and I ever so hope it reminds you of how you used to live your days.
Just because we age doesn’t mean we have to forget the simple things in life. Our lives do not have to be filled with anxiety, but if by chance your’s is then God has these words for you: Humble yourselves therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. 1 Peter 5: 6-7.
Friends, in your life you have a choice, you can live daily stressed under the pressures of the world, or you can choose to have a childlike faith in God and live with a peacefulness that comes from trusting in God to care for, and provide for all of your needs. God did not create you to let you down, trust in him and see the joys he has in store for you.
Starting today, how about we increase in our childlike faith in God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.