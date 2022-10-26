Some of the pressures that come with being young – to fit in or stand out, what to wear, who to date, etc. – have remained consistent over the years as others, like cyberbullying and body image issues exacerbated by the prominence of social media, have emerged. Add in feelings of isolation brought on by COVID-induced homeschooling, and it’s easy to see that being a kid today is tough.

According to an article from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, “even before the pandemic, anxiety and depression were becoming more common among children and adolescents, 27 percent and 24 percent respectively from 2016 to 2019. By 2020, 5.6 million kids (9.2 percent) had been diagnosed with anxiety problems and 2.4 million (4.0 percent) had been diagnosed with depression.”

