Some of the pressures that come with being young – to fit in or stand out, what to wear, who to date, etc. – have remained consistent over the years as others, like cyberbullying and body image issues exacerbated by the prominence of social media, have emerged. Add in feelings of isolation brought on by COVID-induced homeschooling, and it’s easy to see that being a kid today is tough.
According to an article from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, “even before the pandemic, anxiety and depression were becoming more common among children and adolescents, 27 percent and 24 percent respectively from 2016 to 2019. By 2020, 5.6 million kids (9.2 percent) had been diagnosed with anxiety problems and 2.4 million (4.0 percent) had been diagnosed with depression.”
Boys and Girls Clubs of America report that “kids are feeling stressed, with 71 percent saying when something important goes wrong in their life, they can’t stop worrying about it. And when something does go wrong, they try to keep people from finding out (67 percent).”
As a parent, it’s important to make sure your child reaches important developmental and emotional milestones as well as helping them develop healthy social skills and coping mechanisms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) section on children’s mental health highlights common childhood mental disorders, along with symptoms, treatment options and other resources.
Common childhood mental disorders, symptoms
Anxiety and behavior disorders are the most common among children, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and learning or developmental disabilities. Typically, symptoms are present early in childhood, and children may have trouble handling their emotions, learning, speaking, acting or playing.
Treatment options, resources
An early diagnosis and the appropriate treatment services can be critical to helping children with mental disorders understand, manage and overcome their symptoms. Everyone involved in the child’s development – parents, doctors, teachers, coaches, therapists, etc. – should work together to help with their treatment. These websites are run by behavioral health care organizations and have resources to help you find a provider that’s familiar with behavioral health treatment options:
American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s (AACP) Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Finder.
American Psychological Association (APA) Practice Organization’s Psychologist Locator.
How to help
Depending on the role you have in a child’s life, your involvement can be vital to improving their mental health.
Parents, speak to a health care professional if you have concerns about your child’s mental health or their behavior at home or school, or even with their friends.
Teachers and school administrators should work with families and mental health professionals if concerned about the mental health of a child in their school.
Health care professionals should be aware of the importance of an early diagnosis and use appropriate treatment options. They can also give parents, children and educators more resources to help diagnose and treat mental disorders.
For more specific information and resources to help you learn about children’s mental health, visit the CDC’s overview of children’s mental health.
