Hello everyone!
As we all begin to look ahead to 2021, I want to encourage you to choose your companions wisely. A companion, in my opinion, is simply “a person you choose to voluntarily spend your free time with.” A companion can refer to a spouse, significant other, close friend, or an important associate. Today, I want to look at three key characteristics of a good companion.
First of all, good companions are loyal to you. Loyalty is an important ingredient in any significant relationship. Whether it is your spouse, significant other, close friend, or an important associate, you want people in your life who are consistently devoted, reliable, and supportive. You want to surround yourself with people who have your best interest at heart. I like the way Proverbs 17:17 states it, “A friend loveth at all times and a brother is born for adversity.” In other words, a good companion is a person that will be there for you in the good times and in the most challenging moments of your life. They are there for you when you are on the mountain top, but they are equally there for you when you are in the valley of despair. Yes, good companions are loyal to you.
Secondly, good companions are a positive influence in your life. We all want to voluntarily spend our free time with those people who value what we value. People who value the sanctity of marriage and the importance of strong families. People who see the merit in having integrity and a solid moral compass. People who value a real, authentic relationship with Jesus. People who even see the advantage of budgeting and other solid financial practices. The Bible makes it clear in 1 Corinthians 15:33, “Don’t be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.” Choose for yourself companions who influence you to be a better version of yourself each day.
Thirdly, good companions will always keep your secrets. One of the most appealing characteristics of a good companion is that they know how to keep private matters private. We all need someone in our lives that we can openly share our worries, concerns, and weaknesses without fear of those issues becoming public knowledge. The Bible makes it plain in Proverbs 16:28, “A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends.” One of the worse things you can have in your life is a person who shares your confidential information without your permission.
Yes, I want to encourage you to choose your companions wisely. The people you voluntarily spend your free time with ought to be loyal to you, a positive influence in your life, and always willing to keep your secrets. Today, I want to leave you with the words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 13:29, “Walk with the wise and become wise, for the companion of fools suffers harm.”
Blessings!!!
