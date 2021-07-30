Hello everyone!
It can be a difficult task for a single person who loves Jesus to successfully navigate their way through the christian dating scene. In fact, finding the right person, oftentimes is like finding a needle in a haystack. Finding the right kind of person to date can be a tedious process that many christians singles do not have the palate, patience, or passion to endure. Today, I want to share three of the most important qualities to look for in a potential mate.
The first quality you should look for in a potential mate is love. When I think of the love that a christian couple should share, three Greek words typically come to mind. They are Agape, Philia and Eros. Agape is the God kind of love. It speaks to loving a person’s flaws and all. It also speaks to the importance of forgiveness in a relationship. Philia is most commonly thought of as brotherly love. It speaks to your mate being your best friend. Eros is romantic, passionate love. It speaks to your physical attraction to one another and your chemistry. I like the way Paul sums it up in 1 Corinthians 13:2: “If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have faith that can move mountains but do not have love, I am nothing.” The truth of the matter is this, love is the bedrock on which all successful christian couples build their relationships.
The second quality you should look for in a potential mate is respect. You want to date someone who respects you, your family, and your opinions. You want to build a future with a person who acknowledges your worth and treats you with kindness and the common courtesy that a significant other deserves. Not just when things are going well, but they also respect you when you are having a difference of opinion. Simply put, you want a mate that lives by the golden rule found in Luke 6:31 that states, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” In other words, never date a person who does not reciprocate respect.
The third quality you should look for in a potential mate is perseverance. Perseverance basically means continuing to move forward despite difficulties. You want to invest into a relationship with a person who is not going to retreat when times get tough. You want to build a life with a person who is committed to the relationship and willing to work through problems as they arise. Galatians 6:9: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Relationships are hard work, and it will take perseverance to keeping them thriving.
Yes, it can be a difficult task for a single person who loves Jesus to successfully navigate their way through the christian dating scene. However, if you focus your search on potential candidates that exhibit the qualities of love, respect, and perseverance, you will be much more likely to connect with the kind of person God wants you to date. I leave you will the wise words of the Apostle Paul found in 1 Corinthians 15:33: “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.”
Blessings!!!
