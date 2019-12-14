Decorating for the holiday season is something we like to hold off on until after Thanksgiving.
After our bellies are filled with delicious foods and our hearts content with much-needed family time, our little cluster gets together to display holiday cheer throughout our home.
This year, young Karson was the most excited about this.
We did not immediately decorate after Thanksgiving. Honestly, after two family Thanksgiving meals atop a “Friendsgiving” feast all in one week, I was not up to take on this task.
I could have let our teenagers lead the mission as I sat back to delegate, but that’s not as fun as helping out.
Karson begged for about a week to decorate the home, and I finally gathered enough energy to say he was right and that it was time to hang stockings and put the tree up. So we did.
The best part about this is I still had an article to finish up for the next days paper as the children each stared down the pile of decorations with an abundant amount of eagerness to get started. Knowing they wanted to get to work as quickly as possible, I persuaded them to clean the house. Actually, I told them they had to tidy up the place before we could take out even just one Santa-themed anything.
I’ve never seen such motivation to clean in our household.
Our 14-year-old directed her 15-year-old sister and 4-year-old Karson to their own tasks while she tackled the living room. They’ve never cleaned anything with such speed.
Sure enough, I turned away from my laptop for a moment and pleasantly surprised to see how well they worked together to complete their least favorite thing — which is anything to do with cleaning.
As they finished up their “difficult” task, I submitted my story. Now, it was time for more work. But, it didn’t feel like work at all.
Together, we assembled the tree and hung bright, white lights about it.
Karson and Kaylee cheered as we turned plugged the lights in and lit up the room.
It was the epitome of Christmas cheer, and it was wonderful.
“I’m so glad we’re decorating,” Karson announced numerous times.
Kaylee just giggled as she carefully picked out where she would place each ornament she was handed.
Our art-enthusiast, Makenzie, took it upon herself to make a handcrafted decor item to showcase among our leftover pumpkin patch claims. In almost no time at all, she’d transformed a clear, glass bottle into an adorable, frosted snowman. This fellow now stands among a few pumpkins he and Jadah picked out while on their pre-school field trip to the pumpkin patch in Quitman.
While Jadah was not present the night we strung Christmas joy about the house, Karson was glad to give her a walkthrough the following Monday.
He proudly pointed out in the hallway which stocking belonged to who and showed her the snowman ornaments he’d picked out. There was no holding back how excited he was that our 15-year-old hoisted him up so that he could mount the star at the top of the tree.
As you can see, our household is excited for what will undoubtedly be a very, merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.