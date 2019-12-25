The arrival of the Polar Express
On Christmas Eve is a sight to impress.
However, doubters – who do not believe
In Santa – say it’s a myth to deceive
Children who hope he’ll remember the good
They did all year and behaved like they should.
But I wanted to know the true story.
I boarded the train in all its glory
When it stopped in my neighborhood that night
For the boy next door; then sped out of sight.
With cinders, smoke, and fire, the iron beast roared.
As it picked up speed heading north, it soared.
I wondered, “Was it true, the tale oft told?”
This trip would find the facts, despite the cold
At the North Pole (if that place can be found)
Where Santa’s toy workshops and elves abound.
Candy makers work 24/7
Creating sweets like those made in heaven.
Elfin engineers make toy trains that chuff
And pull freight cars fully loaded with stuff.
The doll factory outputs gifts that girls
Want to have, hold, and love – all with tight curls.
That’s what they say; my investigation
Will find the truth through close observation.
The train climbed a mountain, crossed a lake;
We’re making good time, and I’m wide awake.
I’ll see everything – midnight is near.
Now there are lights, will a city appear?
The Conductor said timely arrival
Is required for this yearly festival.
“Wow! This is amazing!” The city glows
And glistens; drifts of white from recent snows.
The sleigh is loaded, now ready to run.
The reindeer seem eager to join the fun
Of a global trip and earn a reward.
If faster than last year, they’ll be adored.
With thunderous applause, Santa appeared
Clad in red velvet with an ample beard.
“It’s really him!” I exclaimed with a gasp.
He seemed more real than my best dreams could grasp.
He looked my way; I’m not sure what he saw.
He winked, just like Orville, my late grandpa.
He called to the team, all eight were ready
To leap up and onward, strong and steady.
Quickly airborne, he steered past Polaris,
Then flashed through space in sync with the solstice.
His trek had begun, I saw it for real.
No doubt about it, a wondrous ordeal!
The train is leaving. I must sneak aboard
For the long homeward trip. I won’t be bored!
I’ll tell all I know, “Santa will never
Fail in his work, it goes on forever.”
Children believe and remember the tale
Until they’re parents – then let it prevail.
