 

The arrival of the Polar Express

On Christmas Eve is a sight to impress.

However, doubters – who do not believe

In Santa – say it’s a myth to deceive

Children who hope he’ll remember the good

They did all year and behaved like they should.

But I wanted to know the true story.

I boarded the train in all its glory

When it stopped in my neighborhood that night

For the boy next door; then sped out of sight.

With cinders, smoke, and fire, the iron beast roared.

As it picked up speed heading north, it soared.

I wondered, “Was it true, the tale oft told?”

This trip would find the facts, despite the cold

At the North Pole (if that place can be found)

Where Santa’s toy workshops and elves abound.

Candy makers work 24/7

Creating sweets like those made in heaven.

Elfin engineers make toy trains that chuff

And pull freight cars fully loaded with stuff.

The doll factory outputs gifts that girls

Want to have, hold, and love – all with tight curls.

That’s what they say; my investigation

Will find the truth through close observation.

The train climbed a mountain, crossed a lake;

We’re making good time, and I’m wide awake.

I’ll see everything – midnight is near.

Now there are lights, will a city appear?

The Conductor said timely arrival

Is required for this yearly festival.

“Wow! This is amazing!” The city glows

And glistens; drifts of white from recent snows.

The sleigh is loaded, now ready to run.

The reindeer seem eager to join the fun

Of a global trip and earn a reward.

If faster than last year, they’ll be adored.

With thunderous applause, Santa appeared

Clad in red velvet with an ample beard.

“It’s really him!” I exclaimed with a gasp.

He seemed more real than my best dreams could grasp.

He looked my way; I’m not sure what he saw.

He winked, just like Orville, my late grandpa.

He called to the team, all eight were ready

To leap up and onward, strong and steady.

Quickly airborne, he steered past Polaris,

Then flashed through space in sync with the solstice.

His trek had begun, I saw it for real.

No doubt about it, a wondrous ordeal!

The train is leaving. I must sneak aboard

For the long homeward trip. I won’t be bored!

I’ll tell all I know, “Santa will never

Fail in his work, it goes on forever.”

Children believe and remember the tale

Until they’re parents – then let it prevail.

