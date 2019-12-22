Christmas Memories

My family has pizza for Christmas dinner. Pizza has been our tradition ever since I was twelve years old. That was the year we were supposed to leave on a trip Christmas Day but we had to postpone, so we were left at home without dinner plans or groceries. Of course no stores were open, but my Dad eventually found a gas station that offered takeout pizza. When I close my eyes I can still see him walking in heroically with the pizza boxes ... and all of us sitting on the living room floor eating a pizza picnic on a quilt in front of the Christmas tree. We’ve done the same thing every year since.
Unplanned events like that often turn into some of the best memories. Even if things aren’t funny at the time, they bring you joy when you look back on them. I wish everyone could have and create these kinds of memories. The best things in life are really not things at all.
I would love to be able to give every single student in Conway schools a gift for Christmas. Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could be like Oprah on her giveaway shows and go to the schools with presents? As wonderful as that would be, I think what would be even better is for our kids to go home this Christmas Break and make memories with people who love and care about them.
We live in a time where we are bombarded with images and reminders that give a message of “more.” Do more, buy more, be more. Don’t let the traps of television and social media give you unrealistic expectations. Spending time with your kids this Christmas doesn’t have to look like a Hallmark Movie. It may not be anything that would mean anything to anyone else- it’s just something special to you and your family. Quality time where you are focused on each other. Love, laughter, and the absence of the busy-ness that creeps in and steals so much of our joy. Quit being held captive to a clock and just live in the moment. You might even be brave and ask your kids what they would like to do. It might surprise you. Their requests are often so simple, yet we overlook the opportunities as we rush through our daily lives.
I have been a teacher myself, been married to a teacher for almost 20 years, and both of my parents were teachers. These days, I work with hundreds of teachers every day, so I know this truth: When kids come back to school after the break, it is not wrapped presents under the Christmas tree they will be talking about. I summed it up this way last year:
“When kids come back to school after Christmas Break, they might mention a couple of cool gifts they received. But what they will talk most about, the memories that will remain with them for years to come and what they will treasure up in their hearts and someday pass on to their own children, will not be things. They’ll be the times that you all snuggled up and watched movies til midnight since it wasn’t a “school night,” or when you all drove around town and looked at Christmas lights. That day you all stayed in PJ’s ALL DAY, or the time you came and took them to Stoby’s for breakfast. The giggles and “inside jokes.” The way their Grandma still cooks homemade biscuits and gravy. How their Daddy took them to the deer woods when it was still dark outside. The games of Monopoly that took hours. The night Mom let them sleep in her bed. Special Christmas experiences that are truly priceless. The gift of time together. The best gift of all this Christmas.”
Core memories give kids a foundation to build on for a life of security. They remain with us even when we are older. My Dad passed away last year, so he’s not here to bring in the pizza this Christmas. But we will still have it. (These days we buy it early so we have it on hand!) I’ll also have some other special traditions for my own kids to remind them of the importance of Christmas and the love in our family.
