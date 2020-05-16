In the last several weeks, much has been said about the Senior Class of 2020, and rightly so. The global pandemic interrupted a landmark season in their lives. Adults of all ages (from recent graduates to those who graduated decades ago) have posted their own senior photos on social media as a tribute to this class.
Some local families have “adopted” a senior to help them celebrate. Parents have purchased yard signs to honor their graduates. Probably all of us, at some point, have said or thought about how the COVID-19 health crisis has affected our high school seniors. Our remarks are sincere and we empathize with true feelings of sadness and disappointment on their behalf. But to truly gain their perspective, I thought it would be valuable, insightful, and extremely meaningful to hear from seniors in their own words.
So I asked a couple of Conway High School seniors to share their thoughts and feelings from where they are at this moment. Their comments are unedited. As you’ll see from reading their words, the seniors may have finished their classwork early, but their learning is far from over.
“As a senior in this rather strange time in world history, I see things differently than most, as do many other seniors in the same position. It’s hard to look back at 13 years of work and be happy with the fact that this is the climax and conclusion to my Conway Public Schools experience. However, I find it even harder to understand where people are coming from when they tell me that they understand my situation. The simple fact of the matter is that unless you’re living through it you don’t understand. Senior year is supposed to be the biggest event of my life so far and it has been boiled down to me sitting in my cap and gown to watch a virtual graduation. Nobody could possibly understand what that is like because nothing like this has ever happened to anybody alive today. Sure, seniors in the past were gearing up to go fight wars but unfortunately, that is not an option for my generation. We may not be jumping on ships to go fight the Nazis but we are still fighting the silent and invisible killer at large. It may seem like the best thing to do is to tell your graduating senior that you understand but you don’t understand. This is nobody’s fault and we don’t blame one person or another, but this was our time and we had it ripped away from us. So just remember, next time you see a senior, they may not be going to war, but they are missing out on the moments in life that everybody looks back on and tells their kids about and this is a hard time for them.” – Ty Wingfield, CHS Senior Class of 2020
“Your “Senior Year”- your last year as a high school student- is supposed to be the best, most exciting year of all your years of school. Senior homecoming, senior prom, senior walk, and graduation are some of the most highlighted and anticipated aspects of the year. Senior year is full of lasting memories, and despite the current circumstances, the class of 2020 can all agree this year has not been short on memories.
When the community came together during this global pandemic, we seniors seem to have been somewhat “robbed” of our senior year: no senior prom, no graduation, and unknowingly, no goodbyes to the teachers who have impacted us the most. Not being able to carry out our senior year like those before us is really hard, as one would imagine, but I believe it has only strengthened and brought perspective to the seniors. As we miss out on some of these milestone moments, best moments of our lives, we are creating new memories no class before us has had- like virtual meetings with our teachers, drive-through remembrance nights on the football field, and even being done with school earlier than we initially thought. These aren’t the memories we had anticipated, but they are the memories that we got, and they will be cherished just like the traditional memories others have had before us.
Not having a senior year like everyone else has is very hard to imagine, and I wouldn’t wish such a turn of events on anyone, but I believe this happened to the Class of 2020 for a reason. 2020 seniors are strong, and God knew that the Class of 2020 could handle giving up one of the best years of their lives to potentially save the health of their community. As a senior student and member of this historic graduating class, giving up my senior year to a pandemic is not ideal, but knowing that my classmates and I pushed through such adversity and came out strong makes this crazy year all worth it.” – Gracie Vint, CHS Senior Class of 2020
The CHS Class of 2020 will graduate approximately 713 seniors on May 17. Each of them could share their own unique words describing what this time is like for them. And they will. For the rest of their lives, when thinking back to this milestone and their final high school memories, this year’s seniors will recall the completion of their high school career- and likely the beginning of the next season of their lives- in the context of COVID-19 and its impact on our community. These days are “living history.” I am excited to see how they write the story from here.
