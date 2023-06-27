I don’t know exactly when it happened but there was a point in time when we as Americans lost the ability to communicate with civility with one another regarding vitally important concerns of the human experience.

Civility can be considered a virtue. When practiced, civility manifests as a level of respect for another individual especially in the case of differences. In a society predicated on dignity of the individual and the freedom to pursue his or her course in life, civility necessitates a respect for the human being. The individual behavior between persons should result in a level of respect related to actions and communications. When respect is ignored with one individual choosing indifference, the possibility of aggressiveness or violence greatly increases. Incivility if left unchecked can become a catalyst for the dissolution of a society.

Phillip D. Fletcher is founder and executive director of The City of Hope Outreach located in Conway, Arkansas and professor of philosophy and ethics and Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.