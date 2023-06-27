I don’t know exactly when it happened but there was a point in time when we as Americans lost the ability to communicate with civility with one another regarding vitally important concerns of the human experience.
Civility can be considered a virtue. When practiced, civility manifests as a level of respect for another individual especially in the case of differences. In a society predicated on dignity of the individual and the freedom to pursue his or her course in life, civility necessitates a respect for the human being. The individual behavior between persons should result in a level of respect related to actions and communications. When respect is ignored with one individual choosing indifference, the possibility of aggressiveness or violence greatly increases. Incivility if left unchecked can become a catalyst for the dissolution of a society.
Rarely is there one variable contributing to an experience but a compilation of phenomenon creating a favorable or less desirable situation. Speaking to a local resident recently, he commented the pandemic of 2020 contributed to our current malaise and willingness to speak with animosity toward and about our neighbors. While social media has shifted how individuals, industries, and nations relate to one another, conduct commerce, and practice politics; there have been negative trade-offs. Social media has exposed the darkness residing in the human heart, capturing images which in decades past where only made visible weeks after the occurrence or functioning as a megaphone to project how one individual feels about another regarding a difference of opinion. In many cases, the ad hominem has become an acceptable practice.
Our ability to practice civility can be invigorated by reminding ourselves each individual and group with whom we have interaction possesses a rich dignity. Our human dignity is a reflection of the imago Dei and the possession of this dignity is not limited to social, economic, political, or religious affiliation rather such possession is the reality of all persons from conception. If we allow the richness of our humanity to mediate our conversations with each other, either face to face or on social media, imagine the possibilities for our small city, state, and nation. Where we go from here is truly with our hands, so let enjoy the responsibility to carry such a weight for our future generations.
Phillip D. Fletcher is founder and executive director of The City of Hope Outreach located in Conway, Arkansas and professor of philosophy and ethics and Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
