Hello everyone!
October is National Clergy Appreciation Month. National Clergy Appreciation Month is a time earmarked for churches to pause and say thank you to their pastors and pastoral families for all their hard work and dedication to the local church and community. The Bible says it best in 1 Timothy 5:17, “The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching.” Today, I want to share three reasons to say THANK YOU to your local pastors.
We should thank our local pastors for their preaching! Over the last eighteen months, many pastors had to pivot their preaching posture. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many pastors went from preaching to a live, energetic audience to interacting with a motionless camera. For weeks, there were no smiling faces, no eye contact, no nods of agreement, and no one in our amen corner. Take it from me, it can be difficult to make that kind of adjustment in your public speaking. But our pastors refused to give up. They each found a way to remain faithful to the words of the Apostle Paul found in 2 Timothy 4:2, “Preach the Word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebukes, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.” We should be thankful that even during a global pandemic, our pastors found a way to continue to share the good news of the gospel.
We should thank our local pastors for their prayers! Our pastors have earnestly prayed for us and our families during one of the most difficult moments in American history. Our pastors have unselfishly prayed for our finances. They have prayed for our relationships. They have prayed for our decision making. They have prayed for our peace of mind. And they have certainly prayed for both protection and our healing. Our pastors’ prayers have made a difference. In fact, I like the way James 5:16 says it, “…The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” Aren’t you thankful that your pastor is praying for you and your family?
We should thank our local pastors for their patience! I know this for sure, pastoring even under the best conditions, is a hard job. But pastoring, during a global pandemic, can be overwhelming. Many people have been critical of their pastors and local churches during COVID-19. There has been so much fault-finding, belittling, cynicism, and division in the local church community over CDC guidelines and protocols. And the pastoral team is taking the brunt of the backlash. Whether you realize it or not, the pressure of it all can be so overwhelming that many pastors have considered giving up. In fact, many would have already resigned but they do not feel they have any other viable option to provide for their families. Yet, Isaiah 40:31 encourages pastors with these words, “But they that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” This is a great time to thank your pastors for their patience.
October is Clergy Appreciation Month. It is a time earmarked to thank our pastors for their preaching, prayers, and patience. Let us all commit to doing, at least, one tangible gesture of love that expresses how much we appreciate our pastors and their families. I leave you with 1 Thessalonians 5:12-13, “Now we ask you, brothers and sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. (13) Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other.”
Blessings!
