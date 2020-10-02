Hello everyone!
The month of October is noted as, “National Clergy Appreciation Month.” I firmly believe that if there were ever a time to recognize and put your best foot forward for Clergy Appreciation Month, the time is now. 2020 has been a major adjustment for all of us, but it has also been a daunting task for most senior pastors. If our senior pastors ever needed encouragement, the opportune time is right now. Think about it, there is no instruction manual for pastoring during a pandemic. Every local church demographic is different. Senior pastors are feeling the increasing pressure of what it means to lead their congregation from a distance. Many senior pastors are trying to hold their local congregations together while passionately preaching to empty pews. They are also integrating zoom meetings and conference calls in an attempt to help fill the void caused by lack of in person interactions. And, what about all of the concerns and comments coming from the congregation? Here is a small list taken from a recent pastoral survey:
“Why are we letting the government control when we can go to church?”
“Why are we having church again, when (insert other church in town name) isn’t? Aren’t we listening to what the government is saying or the recommendations from the CDC?”
“Why did we start church so late when (insert other church in town name) started back in June? Are we forsaking the assembling of ourselves together?”
“We don’t have enough safety protocols in place here at church. This is so reckless!”
“There are too many safety protocols in place here at church. This is ridiculous.”
“When are we going back to church, Pastor? My family and I can’t wait.”
“I hope you are not planning to open of anytime soon. If you do, my family won’t be there.”
Probably the most hurtful statement of them all: “Pastor, how are you enjoying all of this time off?”
Yes, our senior pastors are under a great deal of pressure. It takes tenacity, resilience, prayer, and strong faith to thrive doing times like this. But how much is it taking out of your senior pastor to continue to function on such a high level? How has the burden of leadership weighed on your senior pastor over the last (6) months and has it potentially shortened his pastoral career? Can he or she continue to expel the energy level of a sprinter while running a COVID-19 marathon?
This is why it is so imperative for you as members of the local church to insist on a pause in activity to celebrate National Clergy Appreciation Month. You need to insist that the work of the senior pastor stops momentarily. So, your senior pastor may be replenished by the love and acts of kindness shown by a grateful congregation. I leave you today with the words found in 1 Timothy 5:17, “The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching.”
Blessings!!!
