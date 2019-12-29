Editor’s note: This column was written by a student in Joe McGarrity’s intermediate microeconomics class at UCA. Joe McGarrity, a regular columnist, has vetted this column.
Yale’s National Poll reveals that 81 percent of the people who were surveyed agreed that there should be some sort of tax or regulation on carbon emissions to help reduce global warming. One option is an upstream carbon tax, which is a fee levied on fossil fuel users for the climatic damage they cause by emitting heat trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The government would set the rate that carbon emitters must pay for every ton of carbon fuel they emit into the atmosphere.
This upstream carbon tax would benefit us by reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere. The Tax Policy Center indicates that this policy would ultimately increase the cost of those carbon emitting fuels, which in turn would encourage households and businesses to switch to renewable energy (wind, sun or hydro-powered). Additionally, the Tax Policy Center notes that households and businesses will then find innovative ways to reduce consumption, and become more inclined to use public transportation. Furthermore, the upstream carbon tax will not prevent economic growth. Balance.com notes, Sweden’s upstream carbon tax has reduced Sweden’s greenhouse gas emissions by 23 percent over the past 25 years, and the economy grew by 55 percent.
Implementing a carbon tax will also increase government revenue substantially. According to the Congressional Budget Office report in 2011, “A $20 per ton carbon tax would raise nearly $1.2 trillion over the next decade.” The Joint Committee on Taxation adds that this is close to the amount that the United States raises with excise taxes.
With this substantial increase in revenue, the government can fund federal agencies that deal with catastrophes that were caused by natural disasters, which have become more frequent because of climate change. Additionally, the Tax Policy Center says that this tax can also be used to invest in renewable energy and to compensate low income households for having to pay the tax.
Critics may argue that there are some disadvantages to a carbon tax. The overall cost of living will increase because a lot of human activity emits greenhouse gasses. Economists Donald Marron and Adele Morris indicate that a tax of $40 per ton adds about 36 cents on each gallon of gasoline consumed, and about 2 cents to the average price of a kilowatt- hour of electricity.
Unfortunately, an obvious and unintended consequence of the upstream carbon tax is that it disproportionately burdens low income households. Economists Marron and Morris further contend that the upstream carbon tax would cost low income households a higher percentage of their income than wealthier households.
The economists note that carbon tax of $20 per ton would account for about 0.8 percent of pretax income for households in the lowest income quintile, as compared to 0.5 percent for the highest income quintile. Low income households already live on tight budgets, so it will be hard for them to pay the extra tax.
Top Economists have endorsed an upscale carbon tax because it is the most cost effective way to reduce carbon emissions. They also note that the carbon tax would lead individuals to reduce their carbon footprint. We have to set the standard as the leading country in the world by combating this global issue for other countries to model.
Policymakers must implement this carbon tax and we must turn to renewable energy. If we continue on the path that we are on, we risk these major cities of economic development in our country, and they will be destroyed because of rising sea levels and other forms of natural disasters that are expected to worsen as ramifications of climate change. The United States must set the standard as the leading country in the world by mitigating this global issue for other countries to model.
